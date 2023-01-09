2023 NFL draft order: Top 18 picks are set with Bears at No. 1 overall

For most of the year, the Texans looked like a lock for the No. 1 overall choice in the 2023 NFL draft. Then, they messed that up by beating the Colts on Sunday.

So, it’s the Bears who will have the top choice come April 27.

The top 18 picks are locked in after the regular season, and per the NFL , this is the order:

1. Chicago Bears (3-14)

2. Houston Texans (3-13-1)

3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)

5. Seattle Seahawks, via the Denver Broncos (5-12)

6. Detroit Lions, via the Los Angeles Rams (5-12)

7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

9. Carolina Panthers (7-10)

10. Philadelphia Eagles, via the New Orleans Saints (7-10)

11. Tennessee Titans (7-10)

12. Houston Texas, via the Cleveland Browns (7-10)

13. New York Jets (7-10)

14. New England Patriots (8-9)

15. Green Bay Packers (8-9)

16. Washington Commanders (8-8-1)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)

18. Detroit Lions (9-8)

Notes: The rest of the draft order will be determined by the results of the postseason. The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.