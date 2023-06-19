 Skip navigation
2023 No. 5 quarterback room: Baltimore Ravens

  
Published June 19, 2023 09:58 AM
We started with the Chiefs . Then the Eagles . Next, the Bengals , followed by the Bills .

Those are the top four total quarterback rooms in the NFL, currently.

Number 5 is the Ravens.

Sure, they’re in the process of installing a new offense. But that should only get more out of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose throwing skills are regularly underestimated and often dismissed. He has his five-year contract, he’s fully engaged, and he has multiple new weapons at his disposal as the team transitions from the Greg Roman offense to the Todd Monken attack.

It also helps that the Ravens have Tyler Huntley as the backup. While it was borderline laughable that Huntley ended up in the Pro Bowl Games, he did. He’s under contract for one more season, and he has proven to be a competent understudy to Jackson. (Huntley gave the Bengals a run for their money in the playoffs.)

Beyond Monken, Tee Martin coaches the quarterbacks, and John Harbaugh -- who was neither an offensive nor defensive specialist -- has presided over a team that has contended every year of his tenure.

The Ravens will contend this year. They could be a serious contender for a Super Bowl appearance. Much of it hinges on the quarterback position, and the team’s overall quarterback position is among the best in the league.