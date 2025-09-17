 Skip navigation
2025’s first kickoff return touchdown earns Antonio Gibson player of the week award

  
Published September 17, 2025 12:20 PM

Kickoff returns are way up this season, and that means a good return man is a valuable commodity. New England’s Antonio Gibson showed that on Sunday.

Gibson scored the first kickoff return touchdown of the 2025 NFL season in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, and now he’s been recognized as the AFC special teams player of the week for Week Two.

Gibson’s 90-yard kickoff return contributed to a game in which he totaled 171 kickoff return yards. He’s leading the NFL with 239 kickoff return yards this season, putting him on pace to surpass 2,000 kickoff return yards for the season.

An excellent return man in college, Gibson was viewed as a project at running back when Washington drafted him in the third round in 2020. He became a 1,000-yard rusher in Washington in 2021 but was largely phased out of the offense after that and hasn’t had much of an impact since then. But now that he’s getting to go back to his kick returning roots, he’s making his presence felt with the Patriots.