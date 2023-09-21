25 years ago tonight, Deion Sanders had a pick-six, punt return TD and 55-yard catch

Deion Sanders is the talk of the football world right now, with his undefeated Colorado Buffaloes the surprise team of this NCAA season. A quarter century ago, Sanders was the talk of the football world for a different reason.

It was September 21, 1998, 25 years ago tonight, when Sanders put on a Monday Night Football performance for the ages to lead his Cowboys to a win over the Giants. Sanders scored the first touchdown of that game on a 59-yard punt return, scored the last touchdown of that game on a 71-yard interception return, and in the middle caught a pass for 55 yards.

The highlights are a remarkable reminder of what a uniquely talented player Sanders was. Few players in the modern history of football have been able to affect a game on offense, defense and special teams the way Sanders did.

The NFL, which ordinarily gives out separate offensive, defensive and special teams player of the week awards, created a special “Prime Time Player of the Week” award for Sanders’ performance in that game.

The players Sanders is coaching now weren’t even born when Sanders was performing his incredible feats on the football field, but they should know they’re being coached by one of the most special players the sport of football has ever seen.