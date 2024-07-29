49ers activate first-round pick Ricky Pearsall off of NFI list

The 49ers have gotten their first-round pick back on the field.

San Francisco announced on Monday that receiver Ricky Pearsall has been activated off of the non-football injury list.

Pearsall, the No. No. 31 overall pick out of Florida, had been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Pearsall’s presence is significant for a team that’s currently experiencing Brandon Aiyuk’s hold-in and trade request. Multiple reporters on the 49ers beat noted that Pearsall was on the field for Monday’s padded practice.

In his final season at Florida, Pearsall caught 65 passes for 965 yards with four touchdowns.