Slimmer Travis Kelce prepares for 13th NFL season

  
Published June 15, 2025 06:11 PM

In the days after the Super Bowl, it seemed as if Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would be calling it a career after 12 NFL seasons. But he quickly decided to come back.

When he does, he’ll have a different look.

Via Andrew Battifarano of the New York Post, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said during a Saturday SportsCenter appearance that Kelce has been telling people he has lost some weight in the offseason.

“He’s told people close to him that he’s lost about 25 pounds this offseason,” Fowler said. “Played a little bit heavier in 2024. . . . He vowed to change it, and he has.”

For older players, it’s not uncommon to lose weight — it’s perceived as a way to perhaps regain some of the speed that Father Time is starting to strip away.

There’s a balance to strike. Body weight becomes part of the body’s natural armor. If Kelce is too thin, he could get banged around a little more than he has in the past.

Regardless, the change shows he wasn’t happy with how things went in 2024. And if 2025 will be his last season, he’s committed to applying a different approach.

In 2024, Kelce had 823 receiving yards. That was the lowest since his rookie year, when he appeared in one game and had zero targets. Three total touchdowns was also the lowest total, since he became a regular contributor to the Kansas City offense.