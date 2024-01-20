49ers activate George Odum, place Clelin Ferrell on IR

Safety George Odum will be available for the 49ers against the Packers on Saturday night.

The 49ers announced that Odum has been activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. He has been out since suffering a biceps injury in Week 12. He had 12 tackles in 11 appearances before his injury.

Odum will take the roster spot of defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell. Ferrell went on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in the regular season finale. He had 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The 49ers also elevated defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from the practice squad.