49ers activate Trent Williams, elevate DL Sam Okuayinonu and S Tracy Walker

Trent Williams is officially back on the 49ers active roster.

The team announced that they activated Williams on Monday afternoon. They had a roster exemption for the left tackle when he reported after his training camp holdout.

Offensive lineman Brandon Parker was released in a corresponding move. Parker signed with the team last week after being cut in late August.

The 49ers also announced that defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu and safety Tracy Walker were elevated from the practice squad. Okuayinonu had 11 tackles and a half-sack in six games for the Titans in 2022 and Walker appeared in 79 games for the Lions over the last six seasons.