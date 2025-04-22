Watch Now
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
Mike Florio provides a high-level overview about what has transpired in the Shannon Sharpe lawsuit to this point and the legal processes that will unfold moving forward.
Mike Florio provides a high-level overview about what has transpired in the Shannon Sharpe lawsuit to this point and the legal processes that will unfold moving forward.
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
Mike Florio catches up with running back Quinshon Judkins ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, where they revisit his time at Ohio State and explore what makes his game so special as he looks ahead to life in the NFL.
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
Boise State running back and top prospect Ashton Jeanty caught up with Mike Florio to give his pitch to NFL GMs, where he thinks his ceiling is in the 2025 NFL Draft and what he can bring to an organization.
Rodgers remains undecided on future
Mike Florio reacts to Aaron Rodgers' latest appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' breaking down the timing of the controversial quarterback's comments and questioning the future as his free agency continues.
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
George Atallah chats with Mike Florio on why there aren't more QBs involved in NFLPA leadership and why it's important to strike a balance in the governance of players.
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
Former NFLPA executive and current CEO of Somebody Advisors George Atallah joins Mike Florio to discuss the player excitement about playing flag football in the 2028 Olympics, the injury concerns and more.
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
George Atallah believes the NFL will see an 18-game season before 2029, explaining to Mike Florio why timing weighs on the landscape of broadcast rights and ponders the potential of a lock out if the CBA does not pass.
How to strike ‘balance’ on tush push ruling
Former NFLPA executive and current CEO of Somebody Advisors George Atallah joins Mike Florio to discuss the strategic approach to the tush push ruling and how all parties can come together to reach a decision.
NFLPA report cards have held owners accountable
Former NFLPA executive and current CEO of Somebody Advisors George Atallah joins Mike Florio to discuss the importance of NFLPA team report cards, explaining how they provide insight on NFL workplace environments.
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
Mike Florio unpacks the latest QB switch-up in the NFL as Daniel Jones has reportedly agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts, giving him a chance to fight for the starting role alongside Anthony Richardson.