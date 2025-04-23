Micah Parsons indicates he won’t do on-field work until he has a contract extension

Jerry Jones wanted Micah Parsons to show up for voluntary offseason workouts, something the edge rusher hasn’t done in the past. Parsons is going to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, and the Cowboys owner said he expects Parsons to “elevate leadership.”

Parsons has participated in most of the voluntary work thus far, because he said he needs to learn new coordinator Matt Eberflus’ defense. But he does not expect to do on-field work until he has a contract extension.

“‘Yeah, I think I’ll still be around,” Parsons said Tuesday night at a team charity event, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “For me, I’ve still go to learn the playbook. I’m not so much of an iPad person, where I can just keep learning. I’ve got to walk through it.

“Maybe so much I might not be on the field part of it, but I’ll be there learning it, so that way, at the least, I’ll be ready for Week 1.”

Jones indicated earlier in the day he believes a deal is close, but he added that “nothing” gives him confidence Parsons will agree to an extension before training camp begins in July. Jones has said he has no urgency to complete a deal.

Parsons, though, intimated he will not participate in training camp until a contract is signed.

“I mean, it’s extremely important [to complete a deal by camp],” Parsons said. “You really see a lot of players struggle when guys aren’t participating in camp and they get off to slow starts. I don’t want to get off to a slow start. I want to hit the ground running and establish ourselves in this league and get some wins early in the season and be in rhythm. It’s going to be extremely important for me to get going and lead these guys.”