Father of Mine, Son of Mine are always free on Kindle Unlimited

Every one in a while, we’ll set the price of Father of Mine and/or Son of Mine to free. There’s a way to read both of them for free (or, technically, at no additional charge) any and every day.

Kindle Unlimited gives you the unlimited (thus the title) ability to read more than four million books. It’s $11.99 a month, with a free 30-day trial.

You’ll have unfettered access to Father of Mine (mob story set in the ‘70s), Son of Mine (sequel), On Our Way Home (Christmas/ghost story), and Big Shield (coming August 19).

Recently, the total Kindle Unlimited page count for Father of Mine, Son of Mine, and On Our Way Home crossed surpassed 300,000.

You also can buy the ebooks for 99 cents each. Including Big Shield, which can be pre-ordered here. (They’re going like digital hotcakes.)

There’s been a clear uptick in book sales lately. Maybe it’s positive word of mouth. Maybe the growing throng of positive reviews are moving the needle.

Regardless, you’ll find few books as cheap as 99 cents. And it gets no cheaper than free (or no additional charge) on Kindle Unlimited.