Fred Warner confident of a contract extension, focused on getting better

49ers tight end George Kittle didn’t participate in the start of the team’s offseason program Tuesday, but linebacker Fred Warner did.

Warner’s presence was not unexpected as he has two years remaining on his current deal, while Kittle is in the final year of his. But Michael Silver of TheAthletic.com, in a report Monday, questioned whether Warner would show up.

The 49ers yet to have “any substantive talks” with Warner’s camp about a contract extension, per Silver, but Warner is at the team facility working anyway.

“I get paid plenty already,” Warner said Tuesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “But listen, that whole part of it, I know my agent, and the team, and all that, that’ll all handle itself out. I’m just, obviously, ready to just go to work and be the best version of myself.”

He said he would participate in the team’s entire offseason program.

Warner signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021, and he has made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro three times since. He has a cap hit of $29.174 million for the 2025 season.

He played all 17 games last season despite a fracture ankle in Week 4, but the injury did not require surgery.

“I feel great,” Warner said. "[The] ankle’s a thing of the past now, thank God, because that was tough, trying to deal with that all season. But feel great now.”