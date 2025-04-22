 Skip navigation
Fred Warner reports to 49ers for start of Phase I

  
Published April 22, 2025 01:50 PM

Though linebacker Fred Warner reportedly would like a new contract from the 49ers, that hasn’t stopped him from showing up to the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program.

Per Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, Warner is in the 49ers’ building on Tuesday for the start of Phase I.

Warner, 28, has two years left on his current contract. But he also carries a cap hit of $29.174 million for the 2025 season, which it stands to reason San Francisco could want to lower.

Warner is a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time, first-team AP All Pro. He has not missed a game since 2021, playing 94 percent of San Francisco’s defensive snaps and 18 percent of special teams snaps in 2024.

Mike Silver of TheAthletic.com recently reported that Warner and the 49ers had yet to have any substantive talks about an extension.

San Francisco tight end George Kittle is not expected to attend the voluntary work while he seeks a new contract. But quarterback Brock Purdy did report for the first day of Phase I.