49ers activate Yetur Gross-Matos off IR, elevate Eric Kendricks, Eli Apple

San Francisco will have a trio of defensive players available for Monday night’s game against Indianapolis.

The 49ers announced they’ve activated defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos off of injured reserve. The club has also elevated veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks and veteran cornerback Eli Apple for the Week 16 contest.

Gross-Matos has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since early October. In his second season with San Francisco, Gross-Matos has registered four total tackles with one pass defensed in five games so far this season.

Kendricks is set to make his 49ers debut after joining the club’s practice squad late last month. He started 15 games for Dallas last season, registering 138 total tackles with 3.0 sacks and two interceptions.

Apple appeared in one game for the 49ers earlier this season, playing three special teams snaps.