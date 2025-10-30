49ers add defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell to practice squad

Veteran defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell is back for another stint in San Francisco.

Ferrell, who played for the 49ers in 2023, has signed to their practice squad.

“For me, when first came here, it felt like home,” Ferrell said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “There are a lot of new people in the house, but the cook is still the same, so it feels good.”

Ferrell was an All-American at Clemson and was selected by the Raiders with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but his NFL career hasn’t lived up to those lofty expectations. Still, he says he can provide a solid veteran presence on an injury-depleted defense that is having to play a lot of young players.

“That’s one of the reasons that, God willing, I was brought in here,” Ferrell said. “Just to shed a light on any of the young guys. But it’s a long season, especially how we do things here. It’s a very physical team -- try to be. So it’s not so much the accumulation of the year, it’s about mentally staying in it, keep going at it every single week.”

Ferrell started all 17 games for the 49ers in 2023. Last year in Washington he started 10 games. So far this season he has only played in one game, in a reserve role for the Chargers before they released him. But he’s likely to get elevated to the active roster and play for the 49ers soon.