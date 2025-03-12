 Skip navigation
49ers agree to deal with S Jason Pinnock

  
March 11, 2025

The 49ers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free agent safety Jason Pinnock, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Pinnock, 25, is leaving the Giants after they claimed him off waivers before the start of the 2022 season. He played 46 games with 37 starts for the Giants, seeing action on 2,448 defensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps.

In 2024, Pinnock played 95 percent of the snaps in 16 games. He totaled 85 tackles and three sacks.

In his four NFL seasons, he has 58 games with 39 starts and has recorded 227 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and five forced fumbles.

He will provide competition with Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown for the starting roles.