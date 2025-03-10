49ers agree to one-year deal to bring back RB Patrick Taylor

The 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal with running back Patrick Taylor Jr., Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Taylor spent last season in San Francisco after three seasons in Green Bay.

He played 13 games with one start last season, totaling 39 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards. Taylor saw action 172 offensive snaps and 120 on special teams.

Taylor played 34 games with no starts with the Packers in his first three seasons.

For his career, Taylor has 104 carries for 444 yards and two touchdowns. He has added 17 catches for 94 yards.