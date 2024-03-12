49ers agree to two-year extension with George Odum

The 49ers have locked up one of their key special teams players.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, San Francisco has agreed to a two-year contract extension with safety George Odum.

Pelissero notes the deal is worth up to $10 million.

Odum, 30, has been with the 49ers for the past two seasons. He was already under contract for the 2024 season.

He was a second-team All-Pro honoree for his work on special teams in 2022. In 11 games in 2023, Odum recorded 12 total tackles while playing 196 special teams snaps and 37 defensive snaps.

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Central Arkansas, Odum spent his first four seasons with the Colts. He signed with the 49ers as a free agent in March 2022.