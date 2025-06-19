49ers announce promotions in their personnel department

The 49ers announced a number of promotions in their personnel department on Thursday.

Among the moves was the elevation of Tariq Ahmad to vice president of player personnel. Ahmad has been with the 49ers for 11 seasons and he was previously the director of player personnel.

RJ Gillen and Brian Hampton have been promoted to assistant General Manager. Gillen has spent 10 seasons with the team while Hampton has been with the organization for 21 years. Per the team, Gillen will manage the daily operations of the pro scouting department while Hampton will focus on contractual matters.

Player personnel scout Jordan Fox, pro scout Jason Kwon, vice president of football research and development Matt Ploenzke, manager of football research and development Shravan Ramamurthy, executive vice president of communications Corry Rush, and area scout Ryan Schutta were also promoted. The team also announced the addition of research and development performance analyst Benjamin Klein.