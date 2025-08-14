 Skip navigation
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
Jones: 'Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year'

49ers believe fourth-round DL CJ West avoided serious knee injury

  
Published August 14, 2025 02:36 PM

49ers rookie defensive tackle CJ West had to leave Thursday’s practice after hurting his knee, but it doesn’t appear to be a major injury.

West went down during a pass rush drill in the 49ers’ joint practice with the Raiders and then limped off the field. After practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the fourth-round pick’s injury looked similar to the hyperextended knee that first-round pick Mykel Williams suffered earlier in camp.

“CJ West hyperextended his knee,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We think it’s going to be all right, but it looks similar to what happened to Mykel last week. His ACL and everything checked out so far, so hopefully, we’ll be lucky.”

West, who is listed behind Kevin Givens and Kalia Davis on the depth chart, played 26 snaps in the team’s first preseason game.