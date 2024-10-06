 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers block field goal, Deommodore Lenoir races for 61-yard touchdown

  
Published October 6, 2024 05:29 PM

The 49ers’ special teams gave them a 10-point swing in the second quarter today against the Cardinals.

Arizona’s Chad Ryland attempted a 45-yard field goal, and San Francisco’s Jordan Elliott blocked it. Deommodore Lenoir scooped it up and raced 61 yards for a touchdown.

The field goal would have tied the score 13-13, but instead the return touchdown extended the 49ers’ lead to 20-10.

The bad news for the 49ers is that on the ensuing kickoff, kicker Jake Moody tried to make a tackle and hurt his ankle in the process. He limped off the field and was getting checked by the medical staff on the sideline. When the 49ers kicked a field goal before halftime, it was punter Mitch Wishnowsky who made it from 26 yards to extend the lead to 23-10.

The 49ers also lost safety Talanoa Hufanga with a wrist injury.

It’s a brutally hot day at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where the kickoff temperature was 95 degrees and it reached 100 in the first half. That makes today the hottest game in the stadium’s history. Players are going to be exhausted by the time this one is over, and the 49ers are well positioned to hold on after their big special teams play gave them a 10-point lead.