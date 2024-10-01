 Skip navigation
49ers bring back LB Jalen Graham

  
Published October 1, 2024 05:04 PM

Linebacker Jalen Graham is back with the 49ers.

Graham was waived by the team as they made their cut to 53 players this summer and then signed to the Washington practice squad. On Tuesday. the 49ers announced that they have signed Graham to the active roster.

The 49ers drafted Graham in the seventh round last year. He had one tackle in four games and saw all of his snaps on special teams.

There was no corresponding move needed to get Graham onto the 53-man roster. The 49ers placed defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and linebacker Curtis Robinson on injured reserve over the weekend, but only made one addition at that time.