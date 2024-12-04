49ers bring back RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn to practice squad

The 49ers are desperate for help at running back, and they’re getting some in Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Vaughn is signing with the 49ers’ practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 49ers have now added two running backs, with Vaughn joining Israel Abanikanda, who was awarded to the 49ers off waivers from the Jets.

Vaughn was a 2020 third-round pick of the Buccaneers who played four years in Tampa Bay and was previously with the 49ers this year in the preseason and on the practice squad.

The 49ers lost both their top running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason, to injuries on Sunday night. The only other running back on their roster is rookie Isaac Guerendo.