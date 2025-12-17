 Skip navigation
49ers bring QB Adrian Martinez back to their practice squad

  
Published December 17, 2025 04:46 PM

The 49ers have brought in a fourth quarterback.

San Francisco announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Adrian Martinez to its practice squad.

Martinez has bounced between the 49ers practice squad and 53-man roster this season before a quick stint last week with the Jets’ practice squad. He briefly appeared in one game for San Francisco to take a knee to cap the team’s Nov. 2 victory over the Giants.

Martinez’s signing gives the 49ers four quarterbacks in their building, with Mac Jones behind starter Brock Purdy on the 53-man roster and Kurtis Rourke on the reserve/non-football injury list.