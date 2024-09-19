49ers CB Charvarius Ward has a hamstring/knee injury
Published September 19, 2024 04:25 PM
The injuries are coming fast and furious for the 49ers.
On the same day tight end George Kittle didn’t practice due to a hamstring issue, cornerback Charvarius Ward also missed practice.
Officially, Ward has a hamstring and knee injury.
Ward’s potential absence comes at a time when safety Talanoa Hufanga is closing in on a return from last year’s ACL tear. Without Ward, the 49ers likely will lean more on veteran Rock Ya-Sin.
The 1-1 49ers visit the 0-2 Rams on Sunday.