 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers CB Charvarius Ward has a hamstring/knee injury

  
Published September 19, 2024 04:25 PM

The injuries are coming fast and furious for the 49ers.

On the same day tight end George Kittle didn’t practice due to a hamstring issue, cornerback Charvarius Ward also missed practice.

Officially, Ward has a hamstring and knee injury.

Ward’s potential absence comes at a time when safety Talanoa Hufanga is closing in on a return from last year’s ACL tear. Without Ward, the 49ers likely will lean more on veteran Rock Ya-Sin.

The 1-1 49ers visit the 0-2 Rams on Sunday.