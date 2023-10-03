49ers, Chiefs and Lions have the best betting odds to win their divisions

The betting odds say the 49ers are the most likely team in the NFL to win their division, followed by the Chiefs. And then the third team is a surprise.

The Lions have the third-shortest odds to win their division of any team in the NFL, via BetMGM.

That’s another sign of how different this year is for the Lions than most recent years, or even most not-so-recent years: This looks like it could be the best Lions team in many decades. (Not that that’s saying much.)

The 49ers are a whopping -650 favorite to win the NFC West. It would have to take something no one is expecting for any other team to win that division.

Up next are the Chiefs, -400 favorites to win the AFC West. The Chiefs have won the division seven years in a row, and they look likely to make it eight.

And then there are the Lions, who are -225 to win the NFC North. The Lions have actually never won the NFC North: The last time they won their division, the year was 1993 and the division was the NFC Central.

The remaining division favorites are the Eagles at -165 to win the NFC East, the Ravens at -125 to win the AFC North, the Bills at -125 to win the AFC East, the Jaguars at +150 to win the AFC South and the Saints at +175 to win the NFC South.