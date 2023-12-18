49ers clinch NFC West, maintain hold on No. 1 seed with 45-29 win

The 49ers are the NFC West champions and they are a step closer to securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns and Deebo Samuel found the end zone twice as the 49ers set a new season-high in points. The 45-29 win over the Cardinals moved them to 11-3 on the year and ensures that they will stay at the top of the conference regardless of what the Eagles do on Monday night.

McCaffrey ran for 115 yards and a touchdown to go with five catches for 72 yards and two more scores. He scored seven touchdowns in the Niners’ two wins over Arizona and his 20 touchdowns have him tied with Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert for the league lead.

Both of Samuel’s touchdowns came on passes from Brock Purdy, who continued to make his MVP case by completing 16-of-25 passes for 245 yards.

If the 49ers are looking for something to dislike about Sunday’s performance, their run defense will fit the bill. The Cardinals ran for 234 yards over the course of the afternoon, but Hollywood Brown did not play despite being active and Kyler Murray was lacking in targets other than tight end Trey McBride. Murray was 26-of-39 for 211 yards and a touchdown, but a big chunk of the yards came late and he was picked off twice by cornerback Charvarius Ward.

The Cardinals, who fell to 3-11 with the loss, will be in Chicago next Sunday.

Ward returned the first of those picks for a touchdown, so the pass defense made up for the shortcomings on a defensive front that was missing Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave. They’ll hope to be better up front when the Ravens pay them a Christmas night matchup between a pair of Super Bowl contenders.