49ers control first half, lead Patriots 20-3 at halftime

The 49ers controlled the first half, taking a 20-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. It should have been more, with the 49ers leaving points on the field with two chip-shot red-zone field goals.

The Patriots had only 76 yards in the half, and their only points came on Joey Slye’s 63-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter. The drive was a four-play, minus-6 yard drive.

San Francisco gained 207 yards, scoring on their first three drives, but the first two ended at the New England 3 and 8.

The 49ers scored a touchdown on Fred Warner’s 45-yard pick-six of Jacoby Brissett.

Their first offensive touchdown drive came with 3:11 remaining in the half on an all-time catch by George Kittle, who high pointed a perfect pass from Brock Purdy for a 12-yard score. The 49ers had two touchdowns negated by penalties earlier in the drive, with Purdy’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Mason called back by a holding penalty on Kittle and Purdy’s 7-yard throw to Kyle Juszczyk called back by an illegal shift.

Purdy is 8-of-15 for 146 yards, with Kittle catching three for 38. Mason has nine carries for 40 yards.

Brissett is 8-of-13 for 54 yards and the pick-six, with Kevin Givens getting 2.5 sacks and Maliek Collins 1.5. Leonard Floyd forced a Rhamondre Stevenson fumble, his fourth fumble and second lost fumble this season.

The Patriots lost offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (ankle), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and center David Andrews (shoulder) in the first half. All three are questionable to return.