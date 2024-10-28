49ers convert Dak Prescott’s second INT into a George Kittle TD

The 49ers trailed 10-6 at halftime. Only 7:46 into the second half, the 49ers lead 20-10.

It has been a quick turn of events.

San Francisco opened the second half with a five-play, 60-yard drive, with George Kittle’s 43-yard catch-and-run to the Dallas 4 setting up Isaac Guerendo’s first career touchdown on the next snap.

The Cowboys ran only three plays on their first drive of the second half, with Dak Prescott throwing his second interception of the night. Deommodore Lenoir made a spectacular pick along the sideline on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb, setting up the 49ers at the Dallas 32.

San Francisco went 32 plays in seven plays.

Kittle caught a 2-yard touchdown from Brock Purdy.

Kittle was wide open because safety Donovan Wilson was taken out by 49ers receiver Chris Conley. Officials threw a flag for offensive pass interference but picked it up after deciding Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye pushed Conley into Wilson.

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay agreed that it was not pass interference.

The 2-yard touchdown has the 49ers up two scores.