49ers cut Tyron Johnson

The 49ers waived receiver Tyron Johnson on Thursday, the team announced.

The team signed Johnson to a futures contract Feb. 6.

He originally entered the NFL after signing with the Texans in 2019. In his three-year career with the Texans (2019, 2022), Chargers (2020), Jaguars (2021) and Raiders (2021-22), Johnson has appeared in 26 games with one start.

He has 23 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Johnson also appeared in one postseason game as a member of the Raiders.

He spent time with the Raiders and Texans in 2022 before finishing on the Bengals’ practice squad.