49ers don’t think Nick Bosa tore his ACL

The 49ers squeezed past the Cardinals on Sunday, but they lost defensive end Nick Bosa to a knee injury early in the game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan offered an update on Bosa’s condition in his postgame press conference. Shanahan said that the team’s initial testing leads them to believe that Bosa avoided a torn ACL, but added that it’s not a definitive diagnosis at this point.

Bosa will have more tests on Monday as the team tries to confirm that belief and come up with a plan for Bosa as they move into Week 4 and beyond.

Bosa had two tackles on Sunday and he had two sacks in the first two weeks of the season.