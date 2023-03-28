 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
49ers expect another Bay Area Super Bowl soon

  
Published March 28, 2023 10:51 AM
The 49ers are expecting to host another Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium soon.

49ers owner Jed York said today that the team is in the process of getting a $120 million loan from the NFL’s stadium fund for improvements on Levi’s Stadium that would make the stadium fit to host another Super Bowl.

“My optimism is very high. . . . I feel very confident that we’re gonna get a Super Bowl in the near future,” York said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Super Bowl 50 was at Levi’s Stadium in February of 2016, and York said Super Bowl 60 in 2026 is a good goal for the Bay Area. Levi’s Stadium is in Santa Clara, while most of the fan and media events for Super Bowl 50 were in San Francisco.

Next year’s Super Bowl will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the 2025 game will be at the Superdome in New Orleans.