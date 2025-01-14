 Skip navigation
49ers interview Iowa State assistant Noah Pauley for their offensive coordinator job

  
Published January 13, 2025 08:33 PM

The 49ers completed an interview with Noah Pauley for their offensive coordinator opening, the team announced Monday.

Pauley currently is the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at Iowa State, having just completed his second season with the Cyclones. He held the same position at North Dakota State University from 2019-22 and helped the Bison to two NCAA Division I FCS national championships.

Trey Lance was the Bison’s quarterback in 2019 and for one game in 2020.

Pauley, though, did not overlap with Brock Purdy at Iowa State.

In 2022, he also worked with the Packers staff as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Pauley’s coaching career began at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota Duluth. Beginning in 2011, he held various positions with UMD football including student assistant (2011), graduate assistant (2013-14) and offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach (2016-18). He was also a four-year starter for UMD and won two Division II national championships with the Bulldogs.

The 49ers already have named Klay Kubiak as the team’s new offensive coordinator, a position he held unofficially for two years. The NFL, though, ruled the team must comply with the Rooney Rule before making the hire official.