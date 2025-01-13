49ers interview Lions assistant Jett Modkins for their special teams coach opening

The 49ers completed an interview with Jett Modkins for their vacant special teams position, the team announced Sunday night.

Modkins is the current assistant special teams coach for the Lions.

The interview was virtual.

The 49ers parted ways with special teams coordinator Brian Schneider after three seasons.

Modkins joined the Lions in 2021 to work with special teams coordinator Dave Fipp. He previously worked with the Broncos in 2020 as the team’s diversity coaching intern, assisting with the offense.

His first coaching position came as a defensive volunteer coach with Akron University in 2019.

Modkins’ father, Curtis, was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 2016.