49ers lead Seahawks 14-10 at halftime

The Seahawks and 49ers are playing a much tighter game than they played on Thanksgiving night.

With Seattle playing backup quarterback Drew Lock, San Francisco has a 14-10 lead over the Seahawks at halftime.

The Niners got going from the first play from scrimmage, as running back Christian McCaffrey ripped off a 72-yard run down to Seattle’s 3-yard line.

On the next play, running back Jordan Mason put the ball in the box for a 3-yard touchdown. It was his third score of the season and first since the Oct. 15 loss to Cleveland.

But Seattle came back with 10 straight points. DK Metcalf caught a 31-yard touchdown to cap the Seahawks’ first drive with seven points. Then Jason Myers hit a 40-yard field goal late in the first quarter to make the score 10-7.

But receiver Deebo Samuel didn’t let that last. He was open down the left side and caught a deep ball from Brock Purdy in stride to give San Francisco a four-point lead.

Purdy is 9-of-14 passing for 150 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Samuel has four catches for 94 yards while Aiyuk has four catches for 51 yards. George Kittle is the only other player with a target and has one catch for 5 yards.

McCaffrey has 97 yards on six carries.

On the other side, Lock has played well, completing 11-of-15 passes for 112 yards with a TD. While Kenneth Walker is active, Zach Charbonnet has taken more carries. He has 47 yards on seven attempts while Walker has 2 yards on four carries.

The Seahawks will receive the second-half kickoff.