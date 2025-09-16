49ers LG Ben Bartch will miss several weeks with a high-ankle sprain

49ers starting left guard Ben Bartch will be “out for a while” with a high-ankle sprain, coach Kyle Shanahan said this week.

Bartch likely lands on injured reserve, as Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports Bartch will miss 4-6 weeks.

He was wearing a walking boot after being ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Rookie Connor Colby replaced Bartch and played 61 of the offense’s 71 snaps, and Colby will start for Bartch in Week 3.

“I’ve loved how he’s been here so far and I thought he came in that game early, and I thought he did a hell of a job,” Shanahan said of Colby, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Made some plays and he’ll get better the more he plays, but he was ready for the moment and definitely helped us with that win.”

Offensive lineman Spencer Burford, who was on the field for five special teams plays, injured his knee Sunday.