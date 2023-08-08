49ers list Brock Purdy as starter, Trey Lance or Sam Darnold as No. 2 QB

The depth chart that the 49ers released on Tuesday is deemed unofficial, but it says exactly what everyone was expecting to hear.

Brock Purdy has long been seen as the likely starting quarterback for the reigning NFC West champs as long as he is healthy and he has been practicing to positive reviews since the start of training camp. As expected, he is listed as the No. 1 quarterback for the 49ers ahead of their preseason opener.

Purdy is not expected to play in that game and the 49ers’ choice of a starter might reveal more about their plans at backup quarterback. The depth chart lists Trey Lance or Sam Darnold as the No. 2. Brandon Allen is the fourth and final quarterback in the group.

The 49ers found out last season that there are times when you can’t have enough quarterbacks and their handling of this year’s group heading into the cut to 53 players will be watched closely around the league.