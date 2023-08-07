Brock Purdy is not expected to play in preseason opener

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has gotten nothing but positive reviews for his practice work in training camp, but it doesn’t look like we’ll get a chance to see how that translates to game action in the team’s preseason opener.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Purdy will take part in both days of joint practices with the Raiders this week. Shanahan does not plan to have Purdy take the field on Sunday afternoon, but left the door slightly ajar for that to change.

“I doubt Brock plays,” Shanahan said at his press conference.

The 49ers have decisions to make about how their other three quarterbacks stack up behind Purdy and it sounds like Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen should be seeing plenty of the field against the Raiders.