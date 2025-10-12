49ers lose Fred Warner but trail Bucs only 20-16 at halftime

The 49ers took a gut punch in the first quarter, and the Buccaneers are doing their best to add insult to San Francisco’s injury.

The visitors lost another star player, but the 49ers got off the mat and are fighting. They trail the Buccaneers only 20-16 at halftime.

Star linebacker Fred Warner was carted off with an air cast on his right ankle with 7:33 remaining in the first half, and the 49ers quickly ruled him out after a gruesome injury.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones is keeping the 49ers in it.

He completed 13 of 19 passes for 200 yards with an interception that was Kendrick Bourne’s fault for not adjusting his route. Bourne has two receptions for 97 yards and Demarcus Robinson has contributed two receptions for 44.

Eddy Pineiro has field goals of 52, 54 and 42. His final field goal of the half came with 2 seconds remaining, but Pineiro got his foot stepped on after the kick.

The 49ers have outgained the Bucs 210 to 184.

The Bucs had three touchdowns and three punts on their six first-half drives. Rachaad White had a 2-yard touchdown run and Sean Tucker a 9-yard touchdown run before Kameron Johnson scored on a 34-yard touchdown reception with 44 seconds left in the first half.

Baker Mayfield was 10-of-15 for 133 yards and a touchdown; White has 50 yards on 10 carries; and five different players have a reception.