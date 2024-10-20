49ers LT Trent Williams ejected for throwing a punch
Published October 20, 2024 07:22 PM
49ers left tackle Trent Williams was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.
With 2:59 remaining, Chiefs safety Bryan Cook threw a punch at Williams’ helmet while Williams was on the ground. Williams rose and delivered a punch at Cook’s helmet.
Cook was not ejected.
Chiefs cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace had a facemask penalty elsewhere on the play, so the penalties offset.
Both Williams and Cook possibly could be suspended for Week 8.
The Chiefs lead 28-12.