49ers LT Trent Williams ejected for throwing a punch

49ers left tackle Trent Williams was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

With 2:59 remaining, Chiefs safety Bryan Cook threw a punch at Williams’ helmet while Williams was on the ground. Williams rose and delivered a punch at Cook’s helmet.

Cook was not ejected.

Chiefs cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace had a facemask penalty elsewhere on the play, so the penalties offset.

Both Williams and Cook possibly could be suspended for Week 8.

The Chiefs lead 28-12.