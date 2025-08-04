 Skip navigation
nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
49ers make several moves, release K Greg Joseph

  
Published August 4, 2025 01:51 PM

The 49ers have made a series of moves on Monday, including effectively ending their kicker competition — at least for now.

San Francisco announced the club has signed defensive lineman Bradlee Anae, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, safety Jaylen Mahoney, cornerback Fabian Moreau, and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince.

As corresponding moves, the club waived cornerback Tre Avery, receiver Isaiah Neyor, quarterback Tanner Mordecai, and tight end Mason Pline. Additionally, San Francisco released kicker Greg Joseph.

With Joseph’s release, Jake Moody is the sole kicker left on the 49ers’ roster.

Cutting Mordecai also leaves three quarterbacks on San Francisco’s roster: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, and Carter Bradley.

The 49ers will host the Broncos on Saturday to begin their preseason slate.