49ers make several moves, release K Greg Joseph

The 49ers have made a series of moves on Monday, including effectively ending their kicker competition — at least for now.

San Francisco announced the club has signed defensive lineman Bradlee Anae, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, safety Jaylen Mahoney, cornerback Fabian Moreau, and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince.

As corresponding moves, the club waived cornerback Tre Avery, receiver Isaiah Neyor, quarterback Tanner Mordecai, and tight end Mason Pline. Additionally, San Francisco released kicker Greg Joseph.

With Joseph’s release, Jake Moody is the sole kicker left on the 49ers’ roster.

Cutting Mordecai also leaves three quarterbacks on San Francisco’s roster: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, and Carter Bradley.

The 49ers will host the Broncos on Saturday to begin their preseason slate.