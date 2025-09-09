 Skip navigation
49ers move on from kicker Jake Moody

  
Published September 9, 2025 12:55 PM

After a rough Week 1 outing by Jake Moody, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stood by his kicker.

Shanahan has now stepped away.

The 49ers are waiving Moody, per multiple reports.

Shanahan’s supposed commitment to Moody, in hindsight, contained a hint of equivocation. “Right now, I have no question,” Shanahan said after the 17-13 win at Seattle. “I’m trying to finish today, get on a plane and evaluate stuff, and go back at it. Ask me every day and I’ll answer how I am right at that moment.”

The 49ers made Moody a third-round pick in 2023. Against the Seahawks, he missed one field goal and had another one blocked.

Here’s the basic reality. With the proliferation of cannon-legged kickers who are consistently cashing in from longer and longer distances, those who miss shorter kicks stand out in a bad way.

If a kicker stands out in a bad way, he’ll be in a bad way. And another kicker will have a chance to come in and do what the other kicker didn’t.

For his San Francisco career, Moody missed 16 of 62 field goals. He’ll now hit waivers and, if he clears, he’ll become a free agent.