Has Jake Moody’s status with 49ers changed after another rough outing?

At some point, if he keeps kicking the way he’s kicking, Jake Moody is going to lose his job. But that day is not Sunday, immediately after the 49ers’ 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Moody missed a 27-yard field goal off the upright and had another one blocked and now has missed six field goals in his past four games dating to last season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan stood by his kicker in his postgame news conference. He said, “No question,” when asked whether Moody’s status with the team was in question.

Shanahan later added a little wiggle room to his answer.

“Right now, I have no question,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I’m trying to finish today, get on a plane and evaluate stuff, and go back at it. Ask me every day and I’ll answer how I am right at that moment.”

Shanahan said he does not blame Moody for Julian Love’s block.

Moody missed 10 field goals and an extra point in 2024, which led to the 49ers signing veteran Greg Joseph in the offseason. Moody, though, kept his job.

The question now is: How long will he keep it?