 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_fnia_parsons_250907.jpg
Parsons’ impact felt beyond the numbers in Week 1
nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_fnia_parsons_250907.jpg
Parsons’ impact felt beyond the numbers in Week 1
nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Has Jake Moody’s status with 49ers changed after another rough outing?

  
Published September 7, 2025 10:45 PM

At some point, if he keeps kicking the way he’s kicking, Jake Moody is going to lose his job. But that day is not Sunday, immediately after the 49ers’ 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Moody missed a 27-yard field goal off the upright and had another one blocked and now has missed six field goals in his past four games dating to last season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan stood by his kicker in his postgame news conference. He said, “No question,” when asked whether Moody’s status with the team was in question.

Shanahan later added a little wiggle room to his answer.

“Right now, I have no question,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I’m trying to finish today, get on a plane and evaluate stuff, and go back at it. Ask me every day and I’ll answer how I am right at that moment.”

Shanahan said he does not blame Moody for Julian Love’s block.

Moody missed 10 field goals and an extra point in 2024, which led to the 49ers signing veteran Greg Joseph in the offseason. Moody, though, kept his job.

The question now is: How long will he keep it?