49ers move to 9-4, beat Browns 26-8

The 49ers took care of business on a windy day in Cleveland, defeating the Browns, 26-8.

San Francisco was up 10-8 at halftime, but used a fumble and a muffed punt to take clear control of the game in the final two quarters. San Francisco’s defense also forced a pair of turnovers on downs in the second half, totaling three in the game.

Christian McCaffrey scored San Francisco’s first points on a 1-yard run to capitalize on a 66-yard punt return by Skyy Moore. While the Browns scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 39 seconds left in the first half, the 49ers came right back to score on a 25-yard field goal by Matt Gay to close the second quarter.

Quarterback Brock Purdy scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter before hitting Jauan Jennings for a 7-yard touchdown early in the fourth. Gay connected on a 31-yard field goal to close the scoring.

Purdy finished the contest 16-of-29 for 168 yards with a touchdown. Christian McCaffrey had 53 yards on 20 carries plus four receptions for 21 yards. George Kittle caught four passes for 67 yards.

On the other side, Shedeur Sanders was 16-of-25 for 149 yards with a touchdown. Quinshon Judkins carried the load for the Browns, recording 91 yards on 23 carries plus three receptions for 18 yards.

Myles Garrett got one step closer to breaking the single-season sack record, taking Purdy down once in the game. He now has 19.0 sacks on the season with five games to go.

With the win, San Francisco moves to 9-4 — currently a half-game behind the Rams for first place in the NFC West. The 49ers will have their bye in Week 14.

The Browns fall to 3-9 in what’s become another lost season. They will host the one-win Titans next weekend.