49ers OL Spencer Burford won’t require surgery on his broken hand

49ers right guard Spencer Burford will not require surgery on his broken right hand, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday.

The original timeline was three weeks, which would put Burford out of practice two more weeks. Burford, who is entering his third season, was taking a majority of the first-team snaps at right guard before his injury.

Rooke Dominick Puni was getting more reps with veteran Jon Feliciano out with a knee issue, but Feliciano returned to practice Friday.

The 49ers officially signed offensive lineman Pat Elflein on Friday, but he injured his calf during his first practice. Offensive lineman Aaron Banks has been dealing with back spasms.

The team also has had tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) and receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) sidelined.