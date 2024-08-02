 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers OL Spencer Burford won’t require surgery on his broken hand

  
Published August 2, 2024 03:55 PM

49ers right guard Spencer Burford will not require surgery on his broken right hand, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday.

The original timeline was three weeks, which would put Burford out of practice two more weeks. Burford, who is entering his third season, was taking a majority of the first-team snaps at right guard before his injury.

Rooke Dominick Puni was getting more reps with veteran Jon Feliciano out with a knee issue, but Feliciano returned to practice Friday.

The 49ers officially signed offensive lineman Pat Elflein on Friday, but he injured his calf during his first practice. Offensive lineman Aaron Banks has been dealing with back spasms.

The team also has had tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) and receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) sidelined.