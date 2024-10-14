49ers open practice window for Ricky Pearsall

What was expected has now become reality for 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall.

San Francisco announced the team has opened the 21-day practice window for Pearsall to return from the non-football injury list. He is on the field for Monday’s session, as the 49ers go through an extra day after defeating the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Pearsall has been sidelined since Aug. 31, when he was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery. The 49ers selected Pearsall at No. 31 overall in the spring.

San Francisco will not issue an injury report for this week until Wednesday. But multiple reporters on the scene noted that running back Jordan Mason was participating in practice with a non-contact jersey on. He suffered a shoulder injury last Thursday.

But kicker Matthew Wright (shoulder) and kicker Jake Moody (ankle) were both not spotted on the field.