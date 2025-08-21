49ers place CB Tre Brown on IR, cut QB Nate Sudfeld

The 49ers announced their trade for wide receiver Skyy Moore from the Chiefs for a swap of late-round 2027 picks.

The team placed cornerback Tre Brown on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

The 49ers signed Brown in the offseason to help replace all their losses in the secondary. Brown, though, had fallen behind Dallis Flowers on the depth chart.

Brown, a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2021, will miss the season.

He has appeared in 39 games, starting 13, and has totaled 74 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The 49ers also swapped out quarterbacks Thursday, signing Tanner Mordecai and releasing Nate Sudfeld.

Mordecai originally signed Aug. 8 but spent only three days on the roster. Sudfeld spent only two days on the roster.