Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
49ers place CB Tre Brown on IR, cut QB Nate Sudfeld

  
Published August 21, 2025 05:33 PM

The 49ers announced their trade for wide receiver Skyy Moore from the Chiefs for a swap of late-round 2027 picks.

The team placed cornerback Tre Brown on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

The 49ers signed Brown in the offseason to help replace all their losses in the secondary. Brown, though, had fallen behind Dallis Flowers on the depth chart.

Brown, a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2021, will miss the season.

He has appeared in 39 games, starting 13, and has totaled 74 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The 49ers also swapped out quarterbacks Thursday, signing Tanner Mordecai and releasing Nate Sudfeld.

Mordecai originally signed Aug. 8 but spent only three days on the roster. Sudfeld spent only two days on the roster.