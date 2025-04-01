49ers plan to bring in competition for K Jake Moody

49ers General Manager John Lynch said at the end of the 2024 season that the team still had a lot of faith in kicker Jake Moody, but they aren’t going to just hand him the job for the 2025 season.

While speaking to reporters at the league meetings in Palm Beach on Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that “we’re going to bring someone else in” to compete with Moody this offseason.

Shanahan said the team’s special teams coaches are scouting possible additions from the college ranks, but that it is more likely that they go the veteran route.

“As long as we bring in a guy who’s capable of taking that job, and Jake respects him, that’s what puts pressure on him because you’ve got to respect the guy you’re going against,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And he does have to beat him out in practice. Yeah, the games will happen once the season starts, but the preseason will be there. And when your job’s on the line doing something, going against someone who’s talented, you do feel that pressure. And I do believe if he can overcome that, and beat out a capable guy, that’ll show us he’s ready for the season.”

Moody, who was a third-round pick in 2023, went 24-of-34 on field goals during the 2024 season. He was 21-of-25 as a rookie and he’s made 92-of-94 extra point tries.