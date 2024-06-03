49ers PR staff wins Rozelle Award

The Pro Football Writers of America has selected the 49ers public relations staff as the 2024 Pete Rozelle Award winner.

The 49ers PR staff, lauded for overall professionalism with the reporters who cover the club, earned the award for the first time in the 35-year history of the award. The 49ers are the 11th different team to win the award the past 10 years. (The Texans and Ravens tied for the award in 2017).

The other 2024 finalists for the Rozelle Award were the Cowboys, Raiders, Rams and Dolphins.

The Rozelle Award is given to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media. The award is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his career in sports PR roles.

During the 2023 season, the 49ers football communications staff consisted of Corry Rush (vice president of football communications), Peter Volmut (director of football communications), Kristin Wojcik (manager of football communications) and Zackary Teats (coordinator of football communications). The staff was also assisted by Caleigh Elkin (football communications seasonal intern), Ellie Caple (director of communications and public affairs), Josh Stephens (senior manager of communications and public affairs) and Jacob Fill (senior coordinator of corporate communications).

A finalist for the Rozelle Award for second consecutive year, the 49ers’ PR team worked to facilitate access for beat writers to head coach Kyle Shanahan, assistant coaches and players along with General Manager John Lynch and front office personnel throughout the season.