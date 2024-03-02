49ers promote Nick Sorensen to defensive coordinator, add Brandon Staley to staff

Nick Sorensen is the 49ers’ new defensive coordinator, and Brandon Staley is the newest member of the coaching staff.

The 49ers have promoted Sorensen to the coordinator role while giving Staley a role on the defensive staff as well, according to ESPN.

Sorensen has been an assistant in San Francisco the last two years. Last year his title was defensive pass game coordinator and nickels coach. He’s being promoted to replace Steve Wilks, who was fired as defensive coordinator after the 49ers lost the Super Bowl.

Sorensen is becoming a defensive coordinator for the first time. He has previously been special teams coordinator in Jacksonville and a defensive backs coach in Seattle. He also played defensive back in the NFL for 10 years, spending time with the Dolphins, Rams, Jaguars and Browns.

Staley was fired as head coach of the Chargers in 2023, after two and a half seasons on the job. He has previously been a defensive coordinator for one season, with the Rams in 2020.